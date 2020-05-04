You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County law firm spending $10K to help small restaurants
Santa Barbara County law firm spending $10K to help small restaurants

The May Firm, a personal injury law firm with offices in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, said it is donating $10,000 to support local restaurants by encouraging the public to patronize the businesses.

People can order food from a local restaurant, submit a photo of the meal receipt to the May Firm and receive up to $25 in reimbursement, a company spokesman said.

“Restaurants are getting hit very hard with the stay-at-home orders,” said Robert May, founder of the firm. “Yet, it is possible to help.”

He noted employees at the May Firm are working remotely, but that isn’t an option for some businesses, like restaurants.

May said although Gov. Gavin Newsom announced loans and tax relief for small businesses affected by the coronavirus but that won’t be enough to save thousands of small businesses forced to close their storefronts or only serve customers with delivery and take-out orders.

To participate in the program, people must visit www.mayfirm.com/local-restaurant-relief-fund, fill out a form and submit a photo of their restaurant receipt. The firm will reimburse only one meal per person in order to support as many businesses as possible, May said.

Reimbursements will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and paid through PayPal and Venmo until the $10,000 donation fund has been exhausted.

The program is available statewide.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara-based law firm, which has a Santa Maria office at 2530 Professional Parkway, at 805-324-6020.

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

