Santa Barbara County vintners, restaurateurs adapt in the face of industry shutdown

Local tasting rooms and restaurants are adjusting their business models following the call by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week for bars, wineries, nightclubs, brewpubs and restaurants to close their doors temporarily, but indefinitely, over COVID-19 concerns.
Root 246 in downtown Solvang went from offering take-out and curbside pick-up options just days ago, to "closed until further notice" as of Monday, according to restaurant shift manager Rachel Matta.
Boutique tasting room Cali Love Wine, located in downtown Solvang, posted on social media that they too are following the State of California’s recommendation and have closed shop until further notice. In the meantime, they are offering scheduled private appointments for bottle purchases at their tasting room.
"Social distancing is obviously the opposite of our motto, but our first priority at Cali Love is that our customers, community, family and friends are safe," the wine bar said in the post. "Thank you for your always amazing support and we can’t wait to cheers you when we open our doors again."
Beginning Monday, Leonardo's Ristorante & Pizzaria of Solvang began offering free delivery and curbside pick-up to local senior citizens who are being warned to stay indoors.
"We understand that [these are] difficult times for everyone, and we remain deeply committed to the safety of our community," the restaurant stated.
Owners of Solminer Wine Co. in Los Olivos, David and Anna Delaski, said that they also have closed their tasting room until further notice, and are now leaning on wine club members and their mailing list of potential customers to boost online wine sales to be mailed or picked up curbside.
"We realize the online presence now will be even more important for the marketing and selling of our wine," said David Delaski, noting that the health and safety of his family, employees and community are top priority. "We have assured our employees that we will stay busy with winemaking and vineyard projects in the absence of the tasting room being open."
Hitching Post Restaurant & Winery in Buellton has also followed suit, providing similar to-go services while tentatively keeping their doors open for patrons to enjoy a sit-down meal. However, in adherence to social distancing guidelines, bar seating has been removed and a limited number of tables are made available.
Keith Sarloos, multi-generational farmer and owner of Sarloos and Sons in Los Olivos who closed his tasting room doors out of a commitment to the health and safety of staff and their families, has assured his employees that their jobs are safe.
"We have made a commitment to our staff and their families so we are not laying anyone off. Of course this is an economic hit, but it is for everyone, all of our tides have dropped," he said.
Aside from offering to-go, pick-ups, and delivery options for purchasing Sarloos wines, he maintains that work on the farm is business as usual.
"We are farmers first and foremost, so little has changed in our day-to-day ... all other work continues," Sarloos said. "Farmers work in order to steward the best crop we can, sometimes it rains, sometimes it freezes, sometimes the sun cooks you. But this is the life we choose. You have to be optimistic you have to adapt to the changes thrown before you. I don't ever think I have met a farmer that isn’t optimistic at their core."
Santa Maria-based winemaker for J. Wilkes, Wes Hagen, who spends most of his time traveling the nation to market the label and is now somewhat grounded from travel, said the downtown Santa Barbara tasting room has also closed its doors in compliance with the governor's directive.
"... we just opened our downtown tasting room near Stearn's Wharf and business was starting to boom, but safety is paramount to us as a company," Hagen said. "We are adapting to the situation by offering virtual tastings, starting as early as next week, which will be educational in nature, will highlight three wines from our portfolio, last less than 10 minutes and conclude with a special discount on wines for delivery. The virtual tastings will start on my FaceBook page, Wes Hagen, as FaceBook Live events."
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 18
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 19
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 5
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 17
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 17
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 13
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 11
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 3
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 16
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 8
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 9
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 10
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 11
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 13
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 2
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 14
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 15
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 6
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 7
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 8
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 1
031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 20
Photo3
The Latest: Big South Conference cancels all spring sports
The Latest: Big South Conference cancels all spring sports
Photo2
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Photo1
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: Australia airline stops international flights
The Latest: Australia airline stops international flights
The Latest: Israel using surveillance to fight coronavirus
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
Africa should 'prepare for the worst' with virus, WHO says
Stocks tumble, investors dash for cash amid recession fears
Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: Australia airline stops international flights
Virus death toll spikes in Iran, with total now at 1,135
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France
The Latest: 3 jockeys to skip Dubai World Cup, citing virus
The Latest: AP source: Seattle agrees to deal with Shell
The Latest: AP source: Seattle agrees to deal with Shell
The Latest: AP source: Seattle agrees to deal with Shell
The Latest: FIFA to set up hardship fund for stakeholders
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
The Latest: Pence urges US hospitals to delay all electives
World virus infections pass 200,000, Europe's borders jammed
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
The Latest: UNESCO: 1/2 of world's students out of school
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Photo1
What's Happening: Inmates seek release, wars weaken defense
Trump asks lawmakers for $46B more to battle coronavirus
031620 SM schools coronavirus 03.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 04.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 05.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 06.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 03.jpg
031320 Lompoc closures 02.jpg
DeWees Center closures
031320 Oasis senior center 01.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 02.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 03.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 01.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 02.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 03.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 01.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 02.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 03.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 01.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 02.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 03.jpg
St. Mary of the Assumption
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 01.jpg
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 02.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 02.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 03.jpg
Dispenser of hand sanitizer at Santa Maria Airport
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg (copy)
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 01.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 03.jpg
SYVHS coronavirus
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.