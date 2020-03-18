Santa Barbara County vintners, restaurateurs adapt in the face of industry shutdown

"We have made a commitment to our staff and their families so we are not laying anyone off. Of course this is an economic hit, but it is for everyone, all of our tides have dropped," he said.

Aside from offering to-go, pick-ups, and delivery options for purchasing Sarloos wines, he maintains that work on the farm is business as usual.

"We are farmers first and foremost, so little has changed in our day-to-day ... all other work continues," Sarloos said. "Farmers work in order to steward the best crop we can, sometimes it rains, sometimes it freezes, sometimes the sun cooks you. But this is the life we choose. You have to be optimistic you have to adapt to the changes thrown before you. I don't ever think I have met a farmer that isn’t optimistic at their core."

Santa Maria-based winemaker for J. Wilkes, Wes Hagen, who spends most of his time traveling the nation to market the label and is now somewhat grounded from travel, said the downtown Santa Barbara tasting room has also closed its doors in compliance with the governor's directive.