Santa Barbara's sea center to bathe in blue light in support of essential workers

On Thursday, May 14 at approximately 8 p.m., the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf will light up in blue to show gratitude to healthcare and essential workers.

According to a spokeswoman, the one-time event is in partnership with the #LightItBlue campaign which invites businesses, venues, and communities to turn blue in support of the frontline medical staff and essential workers who are confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so honored to participate in this important moment of recognition and appreciation," said Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center President & CEO Luke J. Swetland. "The Sea Center floats magically above our beautiful, blue Channel. Bathing it in calming light is a wonderful way to show our community’s love and support for those who are taking care of the most fragile among us.”

The Sea Center will be the first building in Santa Barbara to be lit up in blue as part of this campaign, the spokeswoman said.

For more information on the #LightItBlue campaign, visit http://makeitblue.us.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

