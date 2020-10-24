Santa Ynez Chamber to host screening of 'Casper' at drive-in event Oct. 31

Members of the public are invited to celebrate Halloween night under the stars with a socially distant cinematic experience that will feature a viewing of the movie "Casper."

The family-fun, drive-in movie event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.

The cost for each carload is $30, which includes a prepacked bag of treats valued at $15.

The sporting of "not-too-scary costumes" is encouraged.

Ghost story contest returns to Solvang Library Writers are invited to create a mysterious or scary story related to the supernatural, in 500 words or less.

Per Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines, face coverings must be worn by all moviegoers upon entering the event and when outside of the vehicle or when windows are rolled down.

Prior to the start of the movie, located across the street in the Santa Ynez Mercantile on Meadowvale, the Santa Ynez Valley Elks will offer a drive-up/ walk-up window selling traditional movie fare.

Since space is limited, early arrival is advised. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is presented by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, El Rancho Market, Owens and Thore Tax Professionals, Ian Renee Forever Posh, Village Properties, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation and a host of other small business members of the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.