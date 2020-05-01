Santa Ynez Valley businesses, organizations keep locals fed

In addition to Food Bank of Santa Barbara County food distributions sites, a number of Santa Ynez Valley organizations and businesses are offering food supplies and other household staples to community members in need.
- People Helping People is providing emergency food distribution services at no cost, on Tuesdays at Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang), from 1–3 p.m. Dog and cat food are also available at this distribution location. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.syvphp.org
- Bethania Lutheran Church is offering a free, emergency food distribution every Tuesday, from 4–6 p.m., via drive-through pick-up. Questions about this service may be emailed to pastor@bethanialutheran.net. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit bethanialutheran.net
- The Solvang School PTO has established an emergency relief fund under the PTO, to provide relief for students when the school is unable to provide meals and for other emergencies related to students. Donations are welcome and can be done at www.paypal.me/SolvangPTO. Solvang School student or families who need help can contact the PTO at www.solvangpto.org
- Blessing Boxes have been installed outside of Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang and in front of the Buellton Garage, 320 Central Avenue, Buellton. The Blessing Boxes are open 24/7, for people to donate food and household items to the boxes, or for those who need to take any of the available items.
- The Buellton Senior Center, located at 164 W. Hwy 246, is also distributing free food supplies, and accepting donations. One of the Senior Center’s main providers, Veggie Rescue, is still operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to provide produce for those in need. Questions can be directed to the Center at 805-688-4571.
PHP’s Chief Program Officer Mayra Ramos said that the first Tuesday distributions drew 250 families each and that the number is expected to grow as the pandemic continues.
Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has been feeding an additional 70 seniors each day, which totals 160 — and that number continues to grow.
"Take what you need, leave what you can. Be blessed."
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
