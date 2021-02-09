Santa Ynez Valley chambers mourn loss of retailers amid pandemic, celebrate newcomers

The economic impacts on small businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley over the last year have varied, leading to the loss of a movie theater, eateries and gift shop while also resulting in the addition of a hotel, taproom, winery and new restaurants.

One notable loss to the city of Buellton is the Parks Plaza Theater, which has been closed since March 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The five-screen movie complex was recently listed for sale at the price of $2.5 million.

"It's been hard, and they are all doing what they can to keep employees employed and doors open," said Buellton Chamber Executive Director Kathy Vreeland. "I think all of our local business have done an exceptional job. They're the backbone of our community."

Local chambers of commerce continue to rally behind businesses to stimulate their town's microeconomy, which each have suffered a financial blow since the onset of COVID-19.

According to Vreeland, Buellton's geographic location has enabled many businesses in town to ride out the last year because of road travelers.

"In general, given the fact we are on the crossroads of highways 246 and 101, I think it's helped our businesses," she said. "Some of our hotels have been able to stay open to serve essential travelers, but, of course, their numbers are down."