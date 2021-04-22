You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Marriott holding job fair to hire workers
Santa Ynez Valley Marriott holding job fair to hire workers

Santa Ynez Valley Marriott

Santa Ynez Valley Marriott will hold a job fair Tuesday to hire new workers. 

 Contributed Photo

Santa Ynez Valley Marriott will hold a job fair to hire new workers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, an announcement from the Marriott said.

The Marriott is looking for a barista, servers, a buser/food runner, a dish washer, a front desk person, a hotel maintenance engineer, a housekeeping supervisor, a line cook, a room attendant and a sales event supervisor.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes, photo IDs and Social Security cards and be ready to be interviewed.

Those who are interviewed will receive a free slice of pizza and a drink, the announcement said.

Employee benefits include a $25 gas card issued on the first day of work, free Starbucks beverages on the first day of work, a 25% discount on employees’ cellphone plans, room discounts when traveling and a free lunch on work days.

For more information, call the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott at 805-688-1000.

