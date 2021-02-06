Santa Ynez Valley restaurants invited to apply for relief grants

Restaurants in the Santa Ynez Valley and city of Santa Barbara that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for relief grants through a new program.

Eligible small businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000, with applications being accepted now through Feb. 22.

The Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation Restaurant Fund, a committee advised by the Santa Barbara Foundation, recently announced the program, which aims to provide relief to small, independently owned, dine-in restaurants located in Santa Barbara or the Santa Ynez Valley, including the city of Los Alamos.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is working to provide additional relief to the community at large, according to a spokesperson.

“Our local restaurants are a vibrant and important part of our community,” said Dan Gainey, president of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation. “With this fund, we hope to give some of our small, independently owned restaurants which have been severely impacted by COVID-19 some financial assistance to support their basic needs in the short term when there are gaps in federal, state and local funding related to pandemic relief."

To review the guidelines and apply, visit www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-communityresources/restaurant-grant-program/

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

