Santa Ynez Valley Tales from the Tavern concert series launches YouTube channel 'TFT-TV'

With touring musicians now facing months of canceled gigs due to the closure of public venues amid COVID-19 concerns, singer-songwriter-storyteller program Tales from the Tavern has announced the launching of YouTube channel TFT-TV. The program showcases a virtual lineup of archived shows that celebrate artists from the past.

“We created our own channel which we call TFT-TV, Tales from the Tavern Television,” said co-founder Ron Colone, who along with his sister Carole Ann have produced and promoted the "traveling troubadours" concert series in the Santa Ynez Valley for the past 18 years. “We’ve done four episodes, and so far, we’ve gained 800 subscribers to the channel. We’ve got four more shows currently scheduled into June, and we’re busy making new episodes each week.”

In an effort to shift their business model from "form to content," each TFT-TV episode will feature concert performances, stories from the stage, backstage interviews, as well as real-time chat with featured artist(s) who will interact with viewers and listeners.

“Last week, we had viewers from half the states in the U.S., as well as Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Brazil and Canada,” said Colone.

Since 2003, according to Colone, every TFT performance along with an interview of each artist has been recorded and filmed and is now being revived and broadcast via the TFT YouTube channel.