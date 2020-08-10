Schur named new marketing representative at S. Lombardi & Associates

Cynthia Schur has joined S.Lombardi & Associates as its new marketing representative, a company spokeswoman said.
During her more than 40-year career in media sales, Schur most recently served as the publisher of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
She is the second woman appointed to the role of publisher by the Pulitzer family and for 16 years served on the California News Publishers Association board of directors, including a term as president.
Over the past two decades, she served on the boards of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara County Foodbank, Allan Hancock College Foundation, Domestic Violence Solutions and Catholic Charities.
S. Lombardi & Associates has been in business since 1973.
