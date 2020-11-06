Solvang community input sought on development of 'Old Lumberyard'

The Solvang City Council and Planning Commission are seeking input from community members on the proposed construction of the 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard on the Mission Drive side and purchased by Santa Barbara-based developer Ed St. George.

The city is being presented with two possible options for the 47-foot-tall, three-story development concept: a hotel development with wellness center or a high-density residential development built with either Danish or Spanish architectural elements, according to officials.

The public is invited to take the online survey at cityofsolvang.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=125

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

