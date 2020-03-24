Solvang council moves help businesses, residents amid COVID-19 shutdown

“After all the [economic] cessation, there’s also recovery, and that takes funds, too,” Mayor Ryan Toussaint said.

Council members said they want to provide help to residents who need it most and agreed not to shut off water and sewer service for nonpayment of bills from Feb. 1 through the end of the state of emergency and to waive all penalties for late payment.

The city will try to develop partnerships with lenders to prohibit foreclosures on those unable to make mortgage payments due to economic hardships and will work to create a recovery program that will provide training to workers who have lost their jobs.

“I want to be proactive and so if we need to add to this, we may have to,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke. “It’s just all we can do for the people we live with.”

The city has put together a website that provides coronavirus resources and information to residents and businesses at www.solvangresources.com, and businesses can enter the hardships they’re encountering day by day so the city will have a record when it seeks emergency assistance.