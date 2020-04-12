Solvang middle school students showcase artwork online at Wildling Museum

Twenty-nine Solvang middle schoolers were recently tasked with applying their photography skills to American transcendentalist writer and philosopher Henry David Thoreau’s famous quote: “All good things are wild and free.” The result is a full online art exhibition entitled "Inspired by Nature," featured by the Wildling Museum.

According to the museum's Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate, the 7th and 8th graders turned their lenses to nature, focusing on color and contrast, symmetry, and depth of field to achieve their vision. Many she said found inspiration in their own backyards with subjects ranging from pets and family members, to local landscapes and sunsets captured in both color and black and white.

“Natural beauty can truly be discovered anywhere, and if this show helped students discover the outdoors and ignited their creativity through photography, it’s already an incredible achievement,” said Otte-Demangate.