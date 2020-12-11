You are the owner of this article.
Solvang to welcome new steakhouse, seafood restaurant next year
121520 Coast Range Restaurant

Chef Lincoln Carson works in the kitchen.

 Contributed Photo

Downtown Solvang will add new steakhouse and seafood restaurant Coast Range to its repertoire of fine dining locations starting in February. 

The eatery will be located at the former site of Mandarin Touch, which closed last year in March after a 25-year run.

Winemaker, sommelier and James Beard Award winner Rajat Parr and award-winning chefs and industry veterans Anthony Carron, Lincoln Carson and Steven Fretz will join forces to celebrate what the Central Coast has to offer, including steaks from the area's historic ranches, seafood directly from the Santa Barbara wharves, as well as a wine program showcasing the region's finest producers, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

The team intends to launch the Vaquero Bar and terrace dining first in early February, observing strict COVID-19 guidelines, followed by the restaurant and café in the spring of 2021, the spokesperson said.

The Vaquero Bar, a full cocktail bar with outdoor dining patio, will offer a wide selection of cocktails, local wine and craft beer, as well as a bar food menu. The daytime cafe and deli will feature Carron's pastries, coffee and lunch items to enjoy on the restaurant’s patio or as a picnic to take to a local winery. The dinner-only steakhouse and seafood restaurant will serve fare celebrating farms, ranches and seafood of the region, including product from the owners' Santa Ynez ranch. 

The team will be joined by partner and experienced marketing professional Hillary Calhoun and general manager and mixologist Joseph Sabato, according to the spokesperson.

“They say there’s always a silver lining. While 2020 brought challenges, it also allowed us to assemble a world class team of chefs and find the perfect space to showcase our talents in a part of the world we love,” Carron said.

For updates on the construction of Coast Range, follow the restaurant on Instagram @coastrangerestaurant.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

