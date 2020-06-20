Solvang visitors applaud Copenhagen Drive closure, retailers divided

"There's nothing like this in Calabasas," said Calabasas resident Steve Dangcil, seated at a new parklet structure with his 7-year-old, who was polishing off a serving of fries and chicken strips. "Being outside is a good idea. Who knows how long [pandemic] it's going to take. Solvang is usually a stop on the way to somewhere else, but now that I'm looking at this and how he [son] likes this, we're going to get back out and stay the night. I didn't think there would be so much going on here."

Toting shopping bags and taking a rest in the shade provided by a parklet, married couple Monique Rodriguez and Miguel Garcia visited from Los Angeles to celebrate their 6-year anniversary. They said the street closure is a welcome sight.

"I like it. I think it's really nice because you don't have to worry about cars hitting you," Rodriquez said, laughing. "It's out in the open – it's fresh air. Everybody's been indoors the last three of four months. I like this better than how it used to be. It reminds me of a Hallmark movie."

Garcia agreed, explaining that the new layout reminds him of the festivals held in Arcadia, where two to three street blocks are closed off to traffic and people are free to roam.

Down the street, Shanté Rodriquez, of Lompoc, stood outside of Solvang Toyland with a few bags in hand waiting for her 10 and 11-year-old niece and nephew to finish up their toy shopping.

Rodriguez explained that they had just come from picnicking at Solvang Park, which is something they do on a monthly basis. She said parking was no more hassle than usual and would not deter her from visiting Copenhagen Drive in the months ahead.