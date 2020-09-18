Solvang's Aaron Petersen expands CHOMP restaurant brand into Santa Barbara

Solvang resident Aaron Petersen, owner/operator of Solvang-based CHOMP restaurants, including CHOMP, brekkies by CHOMP and The Coffee House by CHOMP, has launched a new set of eateries in the city of Santa Barbara.

Of the two new restaurants located on the Santa Barbara Harbor, SALTY at the Beach officially opened its doors Thursday to outdoor dining in accordance with COVID-19 safety and sanitation measures outlined by the Santa Barbara County Health Department. CHOMP on the Rocks is slated for an October grand opening.

The full-service restaurants and bars will offer daily lunch and dinner service menus sourced from local ingredients, according to a spokeswoman.

The two new family-friendly waterfront dining and drinking eateries are co-owed by a group of Santa Barbara County families, Solvang residents Max and Laura Hanberg, owners of Solvang Shoe Store, and longtime Santa Ynez Valley residents Ken and Ronna Sorenson, owners of Sorenson & Associates.

Southern California native Scott Gold, a hospitality industry professional, and Gold’s family, as well as Petersen’s daughter and son-in-law, both Navy lieutenants stationed in San Diego, also share ownership.