Solvang's annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest returns for 11th year

Solvang will host its 11th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Businesses and organizations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley are invited to participate in the friendly, fall-time tradition.

Contest participants from Solvang will be asked to think up their most creative — and COVID-19 friendly — scarecrow creations for display at their location.

Local and visiting passersby will determine their favorite scarecrows by voting online at www.syvscarecrows.com.

Scarecrow winners will be awarded in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op,” “Best Use of Recycled Materials," “Best Use of Business Theme," “Most Danish," “Spookiest," and “Most Humorous."

Once the best Solvang scarecrow winner has been chosen, it will be entered into the Santa Ynez Valley-wide competition with scarecrow winners from Buellton and Los Olivos to determine the "Valley’s Best Scarecrow."

The overall winner will be announced virtually and will receive the Harvest Cup — the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted trophy — to keep on display in their town until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.

Scarecrow maps will be available on the Solvang Chamber website to direct voters to each of the contest’s scarecrows.