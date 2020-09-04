You are the owner of this article.
Solvang's annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest returns for 11th year
Solvang's annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest returns for 11th year

Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest puts Valley in Halloween spirit
A "Game of Thrones"-themed scarecrow on display at SYV Marriott as part of the annual Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest was awarded the 2019 Harvest Cup.

Solvang will host its 11th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Businesses and organizations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley are invited to participate in the friendly, fall-time tradition.

Contest participants from Solvang will be asked to think up their most creative — and COVID-19 friendly — scarecrow creations for display at their location.

Local and visiting passersby will determine their favorite scarecrows by voting online at www.syvscarecrows.com.

Scarecrow winners will be awarded in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op,” “Best Use of Recycled Materials," “Best Use of Business Theme," “Most Danish," “Spookiest," and “Most Humorous."

Once the best Solvang scarecrow winner has been chosen, it will be entered into the Santa Ynez Valley-wide competition with scarecrow winners from Buellton and Los Olivos to determine the "Valley’s Best Scarecrow."

The overall winner will be announced virtually and will receive the Harvest Cup — the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted trophy — to keep on display in their town until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.

Scarecrow maps will be available on the Solvang Chamber website to direct voters to each of the contest’s scarecrows.

Entry forms for the 2020 Solvang Scarecrow Fest must be submitted by Thursday, Sept. 17, for entries to be included on the scarecrow locator map. Cost to participate in the contest is $25.

For contest details, entry forms and further updates on the event, visit www.syvscarecrows.com or contact the Solvang Chamber at taryn@solvangchamber.com

Photos: Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest puts valley in Halloween spirit

The 7th annual Santa Ynez Valley “

Scarecrow Fest and Contest

”  runs through Oct. 31, with more than 100 

scarecrows

  expected to appear at local businesses, community centers and schools in Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

