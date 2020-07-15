Solvang's Tracy Beard wins Congressional Women of the Year Award: 'I accept this for 100 other women'

Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, was recently named one of six recipients of the Congressional Women of the Year Award presented by Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Each year for the past three years Carbajal has recognized outstanding women across the 24th Congressional District who have left a positive impact on their communities, and this year was no different.

Beard, 58, who has served as executive director for the chamber since 2015, said she received a call from a congratulatory Carbajal at her Solvang home three weeks ago that completely caught her off guard.

"I knew nothing about the award," Beard recalled. "I was very surprised when Salud called my home and told me."

The thought of being recognized for something she chalks up to growing up with great role models like her mother and grandmother — who was a "Rosie the Riveter" having served as a purchasing agent for U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana in the mid-20th century, she said, is humbling.

She defers her achievements to the greater community of women who continue to empower her vision to help inform an equal and just world that starts in her own backyard, and further credits personal mentor, Patty Dedominic, a Chamber board member, with encouraging her voice.

"It's kind of a surreal moment that people recognize the work that I think all women are doing — it's not just me. I think, I just happened to get recognized because I have a big voice," Beard said, laughing. "I accept this for 100 other women that should have gotten this award before me."