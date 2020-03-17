Star Drugs of Santa Ynez to shutter its doors April 24

Longtime Santa Ynez store Star Drugs, announced that they will be closing their doors April 24, ending a 20-year run as the local community's independent pharmacy.

In written statement made via social media on March 9, owners Steven and Joan Reden explained that they are closing shop to enter retirement. They look forward to new adventures with family and friends.

"We are proud that our independent drug store flourished within this difficult economic climate as our industry has evolved," the couple wrote. "We enjoyed serving you with the accuracy, attention and care which you expected and deserved. We realize that a family-owned business plays a vital role in the fabric of a community and know the unique nature of our store will be missed."

Customer files and prescriptions will be transferred to and managed by the new CVS in Solvang.

Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed In addition to nine honorees, the late Laura Kath of Mariah Marketing will be recognized at the event.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.