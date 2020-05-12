Supervisors expected to see Santa Barbara County reopening guide Tuesday

A roadmap for businesses to reopen their doors in Santa Barbara County is expected to be delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday next week, but the document is expected to evolve as state guidelines change, county staff said.

“This is a living document,” said Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer. “It’s not a one-and-done product.”

Dubbed the RISE Guide, for Reopening in Safe Environment Guide, the document will be posted on the ReadySBC website with a feature that will allow the public to comment on it.

Comments will be considered as the guide evolves.

Anderson said the guide will be formatted similar to the state’s Resilience Roadmap and incorporate the criteria it sets out, but it will be unique to the county’s industries and demographics by including segments like farmworkers and immigrants.

She said it will contain local best-practice guidelines for not only the second but also the third and fourth stages of returning the economy to normal.

The guide is being developed using suggestions and recommendations provided by roundtable discussions, most of which took place last week, involving representatives from various county industries.

Two more meetings are scheduled this week, she said, noting the meetings produced a tremendous amount of information that has to be sifted through by a panel of experts and incorporated into the guide.

“I think this work is critical, given how many people have lost their jobs and how many are under threat of losing their businesses, and the health-care system does need an economy to support it, too,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said.