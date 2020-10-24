Tai chi instructor Yuka Freeman named 3rd nominee for Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

Local tai chi instructor Yuka Freeman has been recognized as the third nominee for the 11th annual Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, for her dedication to the well-being of her students.

After learning the basics from her father who was an acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese medicine in Japan, Freeman continued her 10-year study of the ancient art, which she explained has evolved over thousands of years from Chinese martial arts.

While in Hawaii, Freeman eventually mastered Yang-style tai chi, and vowed to share it with others.

First pointing to her own transformation, the tai chi instructor said evidence of art's power to create harmony within also can be found in the lives of her students.

One student, age 86, she said, now can balance on one foot while putting on her pants — without sitting down.

"Your balance gets better, you relax your mind and gain mobility and flexibility,“ Freeman said. "At first I was worried, hyper, but now I am more well-balanced."

Geri Royce, a third-year student of Freeman's, described his own transformation.

He admitted that he once had "lousy balance," and it wasn't until a friend pointed out to him that his reliance on using handrails while exercising at the YMCA had diminished, he understood the power of tai chi.

"The improvement was so subtle that I didn’t even notice it," he said. "I was shocked myself."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Freeman has adjusted her teaching schedule and continues to instruct students at local parks and in open parking lots.