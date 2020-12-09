Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation launches Tri-County holiday campaign

To help ease the financial burden of families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties who have a child facing pediatric cancer during the holiday season and ongoing pandemic, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has launched its Season of Hope campaign.

The fundraiser, which is expected to run through the holidays, aims to help families cover their basic needs and provide Christmas gifts and trees.

During this challenging year, the foundation has continued to provide families supplemental services, which include money for rent assistance, grocery gift cards, additional emotional support groups with licensed therapists, virtual and in-person tutoring, meals and care package delivery, and virtual family fun events to keep kids engaged, according to a spokesperson.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation so far has gifted over $7,000 in emergency grocery gift cards, provided 137 additional meals to families, and awarded 37 families an additional $500 through a Special Circumstances Fund, the spokesperson said.

“This year has been particularly difficult and when you add COVID–19 on top of the already traumatic experience of having a child with cancer, you can only imagine how much more added stress these families are facing during the holiday season,” said Dr. Corey Pahanish, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s executive director. “Season of Hope is going to alleviate some of that and give these families joyful memories during this time.”