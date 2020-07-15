Valerie Kissell to succeed outgoing People Helping People CEO Dean Palius

The board of directors of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) has announce the selection of Valerie Kissell as incoming CEO, succeeding outgoing CEO Dean Palius, who served the organization more than 25 years. She will assume the role on Monday, Aug. 17.

In her new capacity, Kissell will be responsible for providing vision, leadership, direction, and accountability to the varied social services PHP makes available to the local community, the board said. Kissell also will act as chief of staff and lead the organization’s community engagement strategies.

“All of us on the board know that Valerie is following a predecessor that set a high standard of performance," explained PHP Board President Francisca Escobar. "That said we all have a high degree of confidence that she is up to the task having successfully navigated a recruitment and selection process that was rigorous and most competitive with over 100 initial candidates required to submit written responses to key questions, make an extemporaneous presentation and participate in three sets of interviews.