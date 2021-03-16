Wildling Museum presents virtual discussion with artists Holli Harmon, Nicole Strasburg

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present virtual program "Art Through the Window: A Conversation with Holli Harmon & Nicole Strasburg," from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The two artists will discuss their process and the work that went on behind the scenes while creating the Wildling’s two newest art installations designed for viewing from the outside-in during the museum's mandated COVID-19 closure.

Harmon will offer attendees insight into her process — from painting to building three-dimensional clouds and planting live kokedama plants in the course of her work.

“I plan to focus on how an artist uses materials to express and communicate a story,” Harmon explained. “We’ll look at what an art installation entails, and how we got to this point.”

Harmon's immersive Tower Gallery installation "Holli Harmon: The Nature of Clouds" centers around a Norfolk Island pine tree floating beneath bright blue, cumulus cloud-filled skies. Large chandelier crystals hang suspended by invisible threads from ceiling to floor in a brilliant rain shower as plants are suspended at varying heights.

The plants on display are made up of kokedama moss balls that are planted with coleus, spider plants and various succulents. Beneath the suspended crystals and plants are three weathered eucalyptus tree stumps, their faces covered with mirrors to reflect back the sky and patterns above. The exhibition will be on view through fall 2021.