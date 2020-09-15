Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards launches 'I Do, Redo' wedding contest

Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards in Los Olivos has launched the social media wedding contest “I Do, Redo," which invites couples to enter for a chance to win a wedding day package.

Newlywed couples whose wedding plans were changed due to COVID-19 are invited to enter the contest, co-sponsored by The Winston hotel in Solvang.

Submissions must be sent to events@zacamesa.com no later than Sept. 22.

Entrants must submit at least one photo, a letter explaining their COVID-19 wedding story and why they would like to celebrate their nuptials at Zaca Mesa.

The winning couple will receive a catered dinner courtesy of High On The Hog Catering and wine for six people at Zaca Mesa on Oct. 7, as well as 10-plus professional wedding photos by Mike Larson, flowers by Forage Florals, and hair and makeup for the bride by Cat Elrod, in exchange for being Zaca Mesa’s wedding day models.

A two-night stay for two people, from Oct. 6 to 8, at The Winston hotel in Solvang also is included.

Vinland Hotel and Lounge in Solvang, The Winston’s sister property, will extend a special discounted rate on an additional two rooms for the four “I Do, Redo” attendees.

Contest rules require that winners and their guests sign waivers for the use of their likeness for marketing purposes, as images will be used on the Zaca Mesa website and in event marketing collateral.

Winners will be announced Sept. 25.

Winners and participating guests must be ages 21 or older.