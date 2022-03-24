Ten area nonprofits were recognized during Montecito Bank & Trust's annual Anniversary Grants award reception that also celebrated the bank's nearly 50 years in existence.

The event was held March 17 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

A representative on behalf of each nonprofit accepted a check for $3,000 in place of a $2,000 check traditionally gifted to recipients — which was increased to commemorate the bank’s 47th anniversary — as well as a short promotional video showcasing each organization’s extraordinary work, a bank spokeswoman said.

The Anniversary Grants program was launched in 1993 by the bank's late founder, Michael Towbes, as a meaningful way to recognize standout nonprofits in the area and to each year celebrate Montecito Bank & Trust’s anniversary. Through the program, bank associates also are given a say in the direction of the bank's corporate giving efforts.

In keeping with Towbes' wish, 2022 recipients were hand-selected by bank employees after they campaigned, rallied and voted for the organizations that meant the most to them, the spokeswoman said.

This year's recipients were as follows: the Alzheimer’s Association, C.A.R.E.4Paws, Channel Islands YMCA, El Centro SB, FLAMENCO Santa Barbara, Free Clinic of Simi Valley, kidSTREAM, PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) Santa Barbara Chapter, Santa Barbara Choral Society and Zaca Center Preschool.

The Jerry Parent Anniversary Grants Legacy Award was also presented to the Alpha Resource Center, "an organization that made a significant and sustainable impact on a local community," according to bank officials.

Bank chairman and CEO Janet Garufis said this year's event was made extra special due to it coinciding with the 30th year of the Anniversary Grants program, as well as the return to an in-person gathering after the reception was forced to go virtual in 2021 amid pandemic concerns.

"Despite the continuing presence of a global pandemic, in 2021 our associates dedicated more than 5,400 hours serving on boards, teaching financial literacy and cybersecurity curriculums and volunteering with organizations throughout our community," Garufis explained.

"I can think of no better way to honor our bank’s anniversary than by recognizing our associates — the heart of our bank — and the organizations that mean so much to them," she said. "I am so proud of the work our teams do each and every day, and am grateful for the work this [year's] recipients continue to do throughout our communities."

