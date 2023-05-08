Opening of Village Inn Hotel on hold; coffee company withdraws Lompoc plans

Locals will have to wait a little longer before the Village Inn Hotel opens its doors to the public, and forget about the coffee shop The Human Bean.

The Human Bean has officially withdrawn its building application with the City of Lompoc with "no reason given," said a spokeswoman on behalf of the Planning Division.

The franchise company headquartered in Medford, Oregon, in early 2021 announced its plan to open a drive-thru store at 401 N. H Street, which was at the time used as a car lot. The news came with the Dutch Bros. announcement that they too were establishing a java station in Lompoc. Dutch Bros. opened on Dec. 31, 2021.

In Vandenberg Village, construction of the long-awaited Village Inn Hotel is wrapping up, however, a major linchpin to its electrical operations remains on hold.

The former White Oaks Hotel — now a 61-room boutique resort — was purchased in October 2019 for $3.1 million by hotelier Dave Mercer's real estate investment company, Realty Center Management Inc., or RCMI, located in Culver City.

The property, which broke ground in the summer of 2021, has since undergone major renovations.

According to Wally Kane, RCMI representative and project manager, "the building itself — it's wallpapered, curtains are hung, and furniture is ready to go in," however, PG&E "still needs to do their thing."

"From what I've heard, they're having trouble back East with the manufacturers who make the transformers," Kane said, "so we're just waiting. There's really no one to blame, that's just the way things are."

In addition, Kane said the hotel is waiting on the Santa Barbara County Building and Safety Division to release paperwork that greenlights construction of a planned resort pool.

Beyond those few hangups, Kane said there still is some landscaping to be completed, including installation of a well which will be used strictly for irrigation.

"Nothing is set in stone," he added when asked about an estimated timeframe for a grand opening. "I'm hoping August, September, but I don't want to say, because it could be December. It all depends on PG&E."

In other business news, clothing store Old Navy is still a go for Lompoc.

"It's still in the building plan check phase," a City spokeswoman said.

Old Navy is poised for location in a vacant spot between Boot Barn and Aldi, on the 700 block of H St., where Vons grocery previously sat.

And Smart & Final still is on pace for a November opening, with landscape grading expected to resume in approximately two months, the spokeswoman said.

Demolition was completed of an existing 13,800-square-foot multi-tenant retail building which once housed Pizza Garden, and the empty lot will soon become Smart & Final's Lompoc home in the Palm Square shopping center.

The 27,000-square-foot retail building, located at 1025 North H St., is adjacent to Dollar Tree as well as one of the city's newest retailers, Big Lots!.