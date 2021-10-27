A food usually found on the grill is making its way to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile — a hot dog-shaped vehicle — will roll into Buellton on Saturday, first stopping at the Buellton Visitor's Center on Avenue of the Flags from 9 to 11 a.m. before heading to Solvang for a public appearance at Space VR from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Space VR is located at 320 Alisal Road, Suite 104, in downtown Solvang.

The Oscar Mayer team, Nacho Dog Nicholas and Little Link Lauren, will be on hand in both locations to answer questions, give away Oscar Mayer swag and just "ketchup" with the community, a company spokesman said.

