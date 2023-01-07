After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday.

The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.

More information about the closure wasn’t available Friday.

But Phillips 66 will soon begin the process of dismantling the refinery and returning the site to its original condition, which company officials said will take several years.

Remediation work won’t begin until all the appropriate permits have been secured from San Luis Obispo County and other regulatory agencies, a company spokesman said.

What the company will do with the property — a total of 1,780 acres — after remediation is complete has not been announced.

A statement from the company said it notified its 78 plant employees and 53 contractors of the impending shutdown two years ago to give them time to prepare, but it also said officials were working to find them jobs elsewhere within the company or with other companies locally.

“Shutdown of the facility is related to the planned conversion of our San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo to one of the world’s largest renewable fuels facilities, which stands to help California meet its demand for lower-carbon transportation fuels and achieve its environmental goals,” the company statement said.

However, the decision to close the refinery may have been influenced by the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission’s 2016 denial of Phillips 66’s application to build a new railroad spur and bring in crude oil by train, a proposal that was widely opposed by residents and environmentalists.

Phillips 66 appealed to the County Board of Supervisors, which denied the appeal.

When Phillips 66 announced in 2020 it planned to close the refinery in the first quarter of 2023, it had ripple effects across the county’s oil industry.

It apparently drove the final nail into the coffin of a Terracore proposal to build a pipeline from its Cat Canyon oil fields to the Santa Maria pumping station.

It also led ExxonMobil to change its plans for restarting its Santa Ynez Unit in Las Flores Canyon on the Gaviota Coast that previously processed crude oil from offshore platforms Hondo, Harmony and Heritage.

Those had been forced to shut down in 2015 after a Plains All American Pipeline that carried crude from the Santa Ynez Unit ruptured and spilled oil near Gaviota State Beach.

ExxonMobil planned to truck oil from the Las Flores Canyon facility until a new pipeline could be built to the Santa Maria pumping station.

But when Phillips 66 announced it would close the Santa Maria Refinery and its pipelines, ExxonMobil applied to Santa Barbara County for a permit to truck crude oil from the Santa Ynez Unit to the Plains Pentland pumping station at Maricopa in Kern County.

That proposal also faced stiff opposition and was ultimately denied.

The Phillips 66 refinery, which occupies only 11% of the total property at 2555 Willow Road in Nipomo, was originally opened in 1955 by Union Oil Co. of California, which operated it until 1983 when the company became known as Unocal.

Operation continued under Unocal until 1997, when Tosco Corp. took control and ran the refinery until 2001.

Phillips then operated the facility from 2001 to 2002, when the company became ConocoPhillips, which continued its operation until May 2012, when Phillips 66 took over.