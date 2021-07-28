The Rotary Club of Solvang will pilot a program for Santa Ynez Valley residents who aspire to fill leadership roles in municipal government, public agencies and nonprofit organizations.

The leadership program is slated to kick off Sept. 11 and run through Nov. 13, with a series of eight Saturday mornings sessions from 9 a.m. to noon. Classes will not be held Sept. 25 or Oct. 23.

The program is open to all residents of the Santa Ynez Valley and will consist of classes and workshops, reading assignments and participation in a team project.

The initiative, according to a Rotary spokeswoman, was inspired by requests from local citizens who cited that similar programs were being offered in the cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria. She noted that the Valley's, however, will not be a copy of those programs.

Leading the new program will be Ian Jacobsen, president of the Rotary Club of Solvang, who alongside a Rotary Club advisory committee developed the course to benefit participants and the local and greater community through the development of leadership skills and self-confidence, as well as establishing a wider network with prospective community leaders, the spokeswoman said.

Jacobsen is a graduate of Stanford University and is a certified management consultant elected as a fellow to the Institute of Management Consultants. His specialty is coaching managers — in technology, service organizations, city and county governments and educational institutions — to become more effective leaders. Jacobsen also is the author of "Leadership at Your Fingertips: Proven Ways to Handle Your Challenges."

According to the spokeswoman, the leadership program is endorsed by the Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Buellton Rotary Clubs, and local Chambers of Commerce.

Deadline to register is Aug. 27, and the cost to participate is $100.

For more information on the program, for an overview of the learning modules and to access an application form, visit www.solvangrotary.com.

