Sansum Clinic's breast imaging program has been recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, the highest standard in women’s imaging.

The designation translates to an achieved accreditation in stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, breast MRI and mammography services guided by high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs, according to the American College of Radiology.

“We are extremely proud of our team and of this designation, which means we offer the highest quality in breast imaging," said Dr. Winifred Leung, Sansum Clinic’s fellowship-trained breast radiologist and chair of the Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance. "It shows the immense commitment we have to our patients and to our community."

Sansum Clinic’s Breast Imaging Program this year extended hours for breast imaging that include evenings and Saturdays to better serve more women, clinic officials said, noting that should cancer be found during the imaging process, radiologists can easily refer the patient to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, which provides multidisciplinary, personalized care and treatment for each woman.

“During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want women to understand that early detection is key to protect against breast cancer, and cancer of all types, and we urge them to schedule these recommended screenings,” Leung said.

To schedule a breast screening appointment at the Sansum Clinic 215 Pesetas Lane facility in Santa Barbara, visit imaging.sansumclinic.org or call 805-681-7671.

