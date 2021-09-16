Santa Barbara County animal shelters will join forces this weekend for a one-day animal adoption event dubbed "Clear the Shelters." The event aims to match homeless animals with their forever homes.
Three Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations will offer fee-waived adoptions on all animals on Sept. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 4 p.m.
“We’re very excited to be able to host an in-person, on-site event this year,” said Animal Services Director Angela Yates. “We know people are eager to visit and interact with the animals in our local shelters, and we hope that enthusiasm results in many much-needed adoptions.”
Participating locations include:
- Animal Shelter Assistance Program, County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta: offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., appointments preferred. For more information, call 805- 683-3368.
- Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS): offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals (rabbits and guinea pigs) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, no appointment needed. For information, call 805-683-0521.
- Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Campus, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria: offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment needed. For information, call 805-964-4777, ext. 310, or visit www.SBHumane.org.
- Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & DAWG, 111 Commerce Drive, Buellton: regular-priced adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., appointments preferred. For more information, call 805-688-8224.
According to Santa Ynez Humane/DAWG Executive Director Julie Cousino, the event is vital.
“Santa Ynez Humane/DAWG, like all of our local partners, has seen our shelter population rise over the last months," she said. "We’re very much looking forward to this collaborative lifesaving event."
Shelters recommend that potential adopters view the shelter websites ahead of visits to review available animals.
