Read the state’s figures on county unemployment To read the state’s report on Santa Barbara County’s unemployment, visit www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov/file/lfmonth/satb$pds.pdf.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate dipped slightly from August to September, with the government sector picking up the most jobs and the leisure and hospitality sector losing the most, according to statistics released Friday by the California Labor Market Information Division.

The data is based on the adjusted August figures and the preliminary September numbers.

Unemployment in the county slipped from 2.9% in August to 2.7% in September, which was considerably lower than the 4.5% unemployment rate in September 2021.

At the same time, the unemployment rate statewide fell from 4.1% to 3.5%, and the national rate dipped from 3.8% to 3.3%, according to statistics from the Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County.

The county’s total labor force in September was reported to be 226,400, with 220,400 of them reportedly employed.

Among the county’s eight cities, Buellton had full employment, with all 3,200 of its labor force holding jobs, the Workforce Development Board reported.

Santa Maria and Lompoc had the highest unemployment rates in the county, tying at 3.4%, followed by Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria in a three-way tie at 2.1%, according to the board’s statistics.

Solvang’s unemployment rate was 2.0%, with Guadalupe posting a rate of 1.8%.

Looking at jobs by industry, the county overall added 500 jobs from August to September and 8,600 jobs since September 2021.

The government sector had the greatest increase in jobs, adding 1,200 from August to September but only 2,000 since September last year, while the leisure and hospitality industry suffered the greatest one-month loss, losing 500 jobs, although it added 1,900 since September 2021.

Other industries that lost jobs from August to September were farming, down 300, and the information sector and financial activities sector, which each dropped 100 jobs.

However, since September 2021, farming added 1,000 jobs, but information and financial activities sectors’ jobs remained static, as did the mining, logging and construction sector jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities was the only sector to lose jobs since September 2021, dropping by 100.

Over the one-month period, jobs in the mining, logging and construction sector, the trade, transportation and utilities sector, the professional and business services sector and the other services sector remained static.

Manufacturing added 100 jobs from August to September and 400 jobs since September 2021, and the educational and health sector added 200 jobs from August to September and 1,400 since September 2021.