Unemployment in Santa Barbara County is continuing its declining trend from the last two years, falling to 2.4% in May, which is lower than the state’s and nation’s average, according to figures released Friday by the California Labor Market Information Division.
The May rate was down from the 2.8% adjusted rate in April, less than half the rate in May 2021, when it was 5.6%, and far below the nearly 11% rate in June 2020, according to state statistics reported by the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.
California’s average unemployment and the average national rate for May were both 3.4%.
Among the county’s eight cities, Santa Maria had the highest rate at 3.7%, followed closely by Lompoc at 3.5%, according to the Workforce Development Board.
Buellton had the lowest unemployment rate at 0.5%, with Guadalupe’s rate 1.6% and Solvang’s rate 1.8%.
The highest rate among South Coast cities was 1.9% in Carpinteria, followed by Goleta and Santa Barbara at 1.5% each.
For comparison, Santa Maria’s labor force is an estimated 50,100 individuals, so 1,900 people are out of work there, while Buellton’s labor force is 3,200, and zero people are reportedly out of work in that city.
From May 2021 to May 2022, every major industry in the county added jobs except farming, which lost 100 jobs during that time but added the most of all industries — 1,900 — in the one-month period since April.
More radical changes in the farm industry are attributed to the seasonality of the work and the variability and uncertainty introduced by the weather, employers said.
All industries combined added 8,000 jobs countywide from May 2021 to May 2022 and 2,900 jobs since April.
The greatest gains were in the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 3,500 jobs over the one-year period, including 400 jobs from its April total, according to the statistics.
Government had the second-most one-year growth with 1,600 new jobs, an increase of 200 from April, followed by the professional and business services industry with 1,300 new jobs, although that sector experienced a loss of 100 jobs since April.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector had the largest one-month job loss, dropping 200 positions from April to May, but was up 300 jobs for the one-year period.
For business owners who want to retain their best employees, the Workforce Development Board will present a free virtual training on "Responding to the Great Resignation" from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
To register for the webinar, visit www.employers.org, click on the green “Events” petal, then on the subsequent page refine the search to “Private Webinars” in the drop-down menu.