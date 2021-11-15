Santa Barbara will host its 23rd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in combination with an outdoor holiday marketplace at the Foodbank warehouse in Santa Barbara.

The 2020 fundraiser was hosted virtually due to the pandemic in place of its usual in-person luncheon, however, this year's event will represent a modest return to a community gathering.

“In this extraordinary time, we had to re-create Empty Bowls, again," said Danyel Dean, Santa Barbara Empty Bowls founder and host committee chair. "This year offers a new way for our giving circle to come together to help alleviate hunger in our community. We’re grateful to share the experience once again.”

The outdoor event will include a choice of handmade ceramic bowls — some decorated by students at Crane Country Day School as well as celebrated artists Lauren Hansen and Joan Rosenberg Dent — and soup to-go prepared by Catering Connection. The marketplace will feature pottery wheel demonstrations, complimentary gift wrapping and an on-site Empty Bowls raffle.

Santa Barbara County annual Empty Bowls events adopt drive-through, outdoor formats Ticket sales for all Empty Bowls events go to support those facing food insecurity in Santa Barbara County.

“The event is slightly different than the first 20 years, but we’ll be together in person and enjoying the creativity of local potters and ceramic artists, while we support those in our community who face going to bed hungry every day,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin. "... We’re thrilled to offer the community an opportunity to come together this year with the real spirit of Empty Bowls in full swing."

A limited number of tickets are available to attend one of four designated event entry times to promote safety with physical distancing, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.

Free parking will be available at San Marcos High School on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road, with a continuously running free shuttle provided by Santa Barbara Airbus to transport guests between the school and the Foodbank warehouse location. Accessible parking is available for those with disabled parking placards and stickers on-site at the warehouse.

Tickets can be purchased online at FoodbankSBC.org/SBEB21.