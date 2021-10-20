110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 5

A carload of family members dressed as the Care Bears await the screening of "Casper" at the Santa Ynez drive-in event on Halloween night in 2020.

 Contributed

The Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce once again will host a family-friendly drive-in movie night on Halloween as a safe alternative to the annual Halloween Street Faire that brings crowds to downtown Santa Ynez.

The event is free and open to the public, and costumes are encouraged.

"The Addams Family,” rated PG, will be screened from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the outdoor “drive-in” located in the vacant lot on the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. 

Goodie bags will be offered to young attendees, while hungry moviegoers can treat themselves at the Santa Ynez Elks Lodge #2640 concession stand across the street from the drive-in. The menu will include hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate, drinks and more. Outside food and lawn chairs are permitted.

Reservations are required and can be made at santaynezchamber.org. Reservations are limited to one carload due to space.

Event sponsors include Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation,The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Ynez Valley Tax Professionals, Valley Oak Industries, Village Properties, O’Connor Pest Control, Cottage Urgent Care at Buellton Village, Engel and Volkers, Santa Ynez Pet Hospital and Visit SYV.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

