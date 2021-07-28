Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People received a large donation from the Santa Ynez Valley Women’s Independent Giving Society (WIGS) at the group's June 9 luncheon meeting.

The event was themed “A Day in Provence" and was held at the home and garden of garden of Sally and Bob Corlett.

According to Erica Jane Flores, development and communications director for People Helping People, WIGS members voted to donate more than $26,000 this year toward homelessness prevention, food insecurity, youth programming and family resource centers.

Flores said the society selected People Helping People because the organization manages a diverse suite of social services programs. As an umbrella organization, People Helping People will administer 100% of donations to directly fund those service programs desired.

Valerie Kissell, People Helping People CEO, celebrated the group's gift, especially at a crucial time as the need for social services has grown.

“The generosity of this group of women is remarkable and much needed, Kissell said. "Our food distribution program’s costs have increased dramatically as we have expanded our distribution efforts in Solvang and Los Alamos from biweekly to weekly.

Kissell explained that rental assistance and homeless prevention program costs now exceed $120,000 — and the demand is increasing daily.

"We have expanded our Solvang offices with a new wellness room where we provide free counseling services for youth, adults and seniors,” she said.

This year marks the society's 12th anniversary, having been established in 2009 by founding members Nancy Englander, Mila Hart, Claire Hanssen, Annette Serrurier, Sandra Simon, Carolyn Balaban, Nancy Hunsicker, Sandra Focht, Barbara Crist and Phyllis Hennigan. Founding of the group was inspired by similar organizations operating in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara that invest monetary contributions to improve the lives of people in their given communities.

Hunsicker, who serves as WIGS president, acknowledged that the local economy is dependent upon an interconnected grouping of industries that include agriculture, tourism and hospitality.

"... and each [was] devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic," Hunsicker explained. "The long-term effects of the virus have turned many of our neighbors' lives upside down in ways none could have imagined. We hope to equip People Helping People with more support to advance their work in our community.”