Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Santa Ynez will host a wine and cheese event — "Cheeses of Nazareth" — at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 to bring together members of the community for educational fellowship.

Pastor Jess Knauft, a history and winemaking hobbyist, will lead a wine- and cheese-tasting educational conversation, and professional musician Davis Reinhart will present a special piano performance.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

Seating is limited and RSVP is required by contacting the church at 805-688-8938.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is located at 3550 Baseline Ave. in Santa Ynez.

PCPA Foundation installs new board members Jim Bray and Shawnah Van Gronigen The PCPA Foundation recently welcomed Jim Bray as board president and member Shawnah Van Gronigen during the July board meeting.

Buellton splashed with color as new mural goes up to celebrate local parks The Santa Ynez Botanic Garden, PAWS Park, River View Park and Zaca Creek Golf Course were each selected to be featured on an elaborate set of murals celebrating local parks.

Santa Barbara County poll workers sought for state gubernatorial recall election The special election set for Sept. 14 will determine whether Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled.