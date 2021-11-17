Local charity Wheels ‘N Windmills distributed $19,000 to three Santa Ynez Valley nonprofits with funds raised from the 16th annual Solvang Fall Classic Car and Motorcycle Show on Oct. 9.

During a ceremony at Santa Ynez High School on Nov. 11, committee members Bob Stokes, Dan and Wende Hoagland, Ed Grand, Roger Lane, Chip Bassett, Tammy Misner and Gary Semerdjian presented checks in the amounts of $4,000 to Veggie Rescue, $6,500 to Viking Kids' Christmas and $8,500 to the Rona Barrett Foundation.

The Solvang Fall Classic Car Show, according to Lane, attracted thousands of spectators to downtown Solvang to view more than 200 participating pre-1990 stock and customized vehicles of every make, model and type, including hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, trucks, motorcycles and other special interest vehicles.

At the end of the day, an awards presentation took place at the park gazebo where many happy participants took home trophies after sharing stories about their rides with the audience, Lane said.

Money raised each year comes from car show entry fees and merchandise sales.

Since 2005, Wheels ‘N’ Windmills has donated more than $400,000 to local and national charities.