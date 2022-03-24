Solvang eatery Sear Steakhouse will soon become Crawford's Steakhouse after restaurateur Nathan Peitso of Los Angeles recently took ownership of the downtown farm-to-table location that was launched in February 2021.

The eventual rebrand and name change to Crawford's Steakhouse is in honor of his family name, according to a spokeswoman for the new owner.

While taking the helm as new owner/executive chef at Solvang's Sear Steakhouse, Peitso simultaneously runs his Los Angeles food establishment, Farmhouse.

According to Peitso, Sear's local farmer, fisherman and rancher relationships will continue to play a major role in the kitchen as he sources food from Santa Ynez Valley farms, in addition to his family's Southern California Kenter Canyon Farms and longtime distributor Roan Mills Bakery, of Fillmore.

Further, the restaurant's wine list will focus on Californian wines, with approximately 75% of the wines listed sourced from Santa Barbara County, and the balance from other wineries in the state, the spokeswoman said.

Peitso, a second-generation farmer and new resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, said he intends to keep menu pricing accessible to patrons.

Sear Steakhouse is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 478 4th Place in Solvang.