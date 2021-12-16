SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, deploying a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.

The satellite technology seeks to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.

Base officials confirmed Thursday morning that the Starlink 4-4 mission, originally slated to launch Friday morning, was postponed and rescheduled to the same time Saturday morning.

The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, officials said, where the weather forecast calls for clear skies, no cloud cover and 7 mph wind speed.

The reusable first stage booster was designed to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport drone ship located south of the Central Coast in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission follows the Feb. 13 Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg which successfully deployed 51 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg, carries 51 Starlink internet satellites to orbit SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:55 p.m. Monday, successfully deploying 51 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit, SpaceX confirmed.

NASA's DART mission blasts off from Vandenberg, headed for asteroid impact by September 2022 SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster lifted off at 10:21 p.m. PST hauling NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft into space, that now is on a collision course for moonlet asteroid Dimorphos some 6,835,083 miles away from Earth at a speed of 15,000 mph or 4 miles per second.