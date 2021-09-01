Solvang will host its last seasonal concert at Solvang Park this evening, featuring rock band LiveWire.

LiveWire will perform from 5 to 8 p.m., closing out the 2021 Music in the Park summer series hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

Families are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating to enjoy an eventful night of dancing.

Chamber officials thanked the city of Solvang, Waste Management, Hancock College and Montecito Bank & Trust for making the event possible.

"With these organization's contributions, the residents of Solvang were able to enjoy another summer series of Music in the Park," the Chamber wrote.

"We cannot thank our business community and individuals enough for making this year’s Music in the Park not only successful but safe as we have tried to prevent the continuous spread of COVID-19. The Solvang Chamber of Commerce looks forward to seeing the returning crowd again next year."

