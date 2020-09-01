Cottage Health announces relocation to new Goleta rehab facility by 2023

Cottage Health will expand and relocate its current rehabilitation facility into a newly designed center at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus located on South Patterson Avenue.
The move-in date is targeted for yearend 2023.
Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, which serves Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties, treats individuals with brain and spinal cord injury, stroke and stroke-related disorders, musculoskeletal dysfunction, chronic pain, and other neurological and complex orthopedic conditions.
Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, CRH & Therapy Services, said the new rehabilitation hospital will accommodate both inpatient and outpatient treatment and offer clinical services and amenities that will include a new, state-of-the-art aquatic aquatic center that offers therapy programs.
"There will be more space to bring in future technologies and programs,” added Dejong, estimating the final design work, approvals and construction of the new facility will take approximately four years.
The new location will accommodate 30 private inpatient rooms with two separate gym spaces and outdoor patios nearby. Enhancements also will include built-in patient lifts and specialty services such as dietary, imaging, lab and pharmacy.
Outpatient services will be relocated to a larger space directly adjacent to the existing outpatient therapy at Goleta hospital to create a contiguous therapy space with greater capacity.
“Moving to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus will offer [Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital] additional clinical services onsite to support patient needs, such as the emergency medicine, imaging, pharmacy, wound care and surgical services,” explained Dr. Sharon Basham, medical director of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. “Also, the restorative garden, patios and open spaces around the campus will provide an improved healing environment.”
Cottage Health plans to embark on fundraising efforts to build the new rehabilitation hospital.
For more information, visit cottagehealth.org
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
