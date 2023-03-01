Cabrillo High School Aquarium is set to expand its offerings with the installation of a new interactive "Cal Coastal Wetlands" exhibit in 2024, that is said to be the largest exhibit in the aquarium’s history, holding well over 1,000 gallons of water.

Aquarium officials made the announcement via social media, stating the recent award of a $425,000 grant — "our largest grant award in over 20 years" — from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment Museum grant program will support the design and installation of the exhibit.

They said the new addition "will transform nearly every corner of our facility."

The wetlands exhibit, to be located at the center of the Aquarium's main exhibit floor at Cabrillo High School, will provide the public with an understanding of the rapidly disappearing California ecosystem and the need to protect endangered habitats.

The exhibit will feature bilingual interpretive signage throughout.

Cabrillo High School's 6,000-square-foot aquarium, which opened in 2002, is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by in-house marine biology students.

It is estimated the new exhibit will be open to the public in 2024.

'Welcome Back!': Cabrillo High School Aquarium announces first open house of school year Cabrillo High School Aquarium students are set to welcome back visitors to campus Wednesday, Sept. 28, to celebrate the first of seven open ho…

Cabrillo High School Aquarium to debut new 15-foot wave tank at April 13 Open House Cabrillo High School Aquarium will debut its newest sea life exhibit "Coastal Splash Exhibit" during an Open House slated for 6 to 8 p.m. on April 13.