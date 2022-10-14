Cabrillo senior wide receiver-defensive back Carson Heath made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball in an Oct. 7 Ocean League game against Santa Maria.
As a result, voters tabbed Heath as the area football Player of the Week for week nine, the week ending Oct. 8. Heath garnered 14,252 votes to 13,408 for the runner-up, St. Joseph wide receiver-return man Collin Fasse. Combined, the two earned all but several hundred of the 28,300 votes cast.
There were 11 candidates in the field.
Santa Maria beat Cabrillo 40-13 at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. However, Heath more than did his part for the Conquistadores.
Heath returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown, intercepted two passes, made five solo tackles and was in on five more. On offense, he caught five passes for 58 yards.
Fasse pulled in two Darian Mensah touchdown passes, one covering 55 yards and another covering 68, as St. Joseph (6-1, 4-0) kept rolling with a 38-10 Mountain League win against Paso Robles at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles Oct. 7.
Here is a summary of the other nine candidates and their accomplishments.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
Elena completed 20 of his 28 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Santa Maria win against Cabrillo. He did not throw an interception.
Malachai Jordan, Santa Maria WR
Jordan hauled in 11 passes for 74 yards in receptions. He pulled in two Elena touchdown passes.
Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR
Beard, one of the top 12 receivers in the state in receiving yards, caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates scored a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
Besides the three touchdown passes to Beard, Gildred threw a fourth, to Nick Valla, in the Pirates win. Gildred connected on 23 of his 29 passes, for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Gabe Evans, Nipomo RB-DB
Though the winless Titans came up short, they gave Santa Ynez a run. Evans was a big reason why. He ran for a game-high 111 yards and two touchdowns. Evans took a screen pass into the end zone for another score. On defense, he sacked Gildred four times, all in the first half.
Drake Missamore, Arroyo Grande QB
Missamore connected on all but three of his 21 passes and threw for two touchdowns in a 28-7 Eagles Mountain League win at home against Righetti. Missamore threw for 217 yards. He was intercepted once.
Caleb Clark, Arroyo Grande WR
Clark, a freshman, caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles to the league victory.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
Mission Prep beat Lompoc 61-35 at Mission Prep to stay unbeaten in the Mountain League, but Ross was 22-for-35 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah, one of the top quarterbacks in the area, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the St. Joseph win against Paso Robles.