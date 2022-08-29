It wasn't as pretty as the season-opening win on Aug. 19, but Cabrillo got the job done against Nipomo.
After ending its long losing streak, Cabrillo is now on a winning streak.
The Conquistadore football team beat Nipomo 13-6 on Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season. The 50-19 win over Ojai Nordhoff on Aug. 19 ending the program's 37-game losing streak.
Cabrillo will take its 2-0 record into Friday's Big Game against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Cabrillo defense carried the team to the win against Nipomo. Both of Cabrillo's scores came on fumble returns for touchdowns. Carson Heath had a 90-yard fumble recovery touchdown and Robert Rojas scored on a five-yard return. Jessie Lomeli-Juarez caused a fumble for Cabrillo.
Cabrillo junior quarterback Gage Mattis completed 8 of 15 passes for 53 yards. Cabrillo's offense netted -1 yard rushing on 11 attempts. Sophomore Jude Anderson had the best carry of the night, rushing once for six yards. Rojas had a five-yard carry. No other Cabrillo rusher had positive yardage on the night.
Anderson was a play-maker in the passing game, catching seven balls for 48 yards with a long of 21. Thomas Kiesling, a sophomore who also blocked a field goal, had a five-yard catch. After recording eight pancake blocks and six sacks in the win against Nordhoff, 6-foot-8 senior Josh Zent had four pancake blocks against Nipomo. He had seven total tackles and a tackle-for-loss in the win over Nipomo.
Rojas was credited with 18 total tackles, with six solo stops. He also had two TFLs. Ty Jacobson had 10 tackles and Gregory and CJ Hawk each had seven.
Heath also had a sack and Hawk was credited with five hurries. Jude Anderson had two interceptions. Christopher Edwards and Ray Hernandez had two pass breakups apiece.
Nipomo freshman Griffin Groshart started his second game at the varsity level and completed 7 of 21 passes for 68 yards. Malachi Starr, a junior, had a strong game carrying the ball, leading Nipomo with 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Junior Ian Ackerman had 52 yards on 10 carries, Gabe Sanchez, a senior, added 42 yards on nine carries and junior Braden Reese added 29 yards on seven carries. Preston Krier led Nipomo with two catches for 27 yards. John Schultz, a junior, had two grabs for 21 yards and Austin Musick added a 16-yard reception.
Senior Gabe Evans, one of the top returners for Nipomo, had three TFLs and five solo tackles. Sanchez and Raemar Agnes each had four tackles. Israel Arevalo had a sack and Musick and Walter Boling combined on another sack.
Evans intercepted a pass and Agnes and Juan Zarate each broke up a pass.
Cabrillo's win over Nipomo is substantial considering the Titans won seven games a year ago and is a member of the Mountain League, the tougher conference in the Central Coast Athletic Association. Nipomo is set to play at Santa Maria on Saturday at 7 p.m. in its next game. That's a non-league contest.