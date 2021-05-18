051521 County Track 10.JPG
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels competes in the triple jump during the Santa Barbara County track championships Saturday in Santa Ynez. Daniels won with a mark of 42-8 3/4.

Daniels has been nominated a bunch of times already, but he's just too good of an athlete to leave off this week.

Daniels got a three-event three-peat at the county meet Saturday and led his team to a co-county championship.

The Lompoc senior won the long jump and triple jump and ran a big third leg for the Braves’ winning 4x100 relay team. Lompoc and San Marcos both scored 95 points to earn a share of the title at host Santa Ynez. 

