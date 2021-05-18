Daniels has been nominated a bunch of times already, but he's just too good of an athlete to leave off this week.
Daniels got a three-event three-peat at the county meet Saturday and led his team to a co-county championship.
The Lompoc senior won the long jump and triple jump and ran a big third leg for the Braves’ winning 4x100 relay team. Lompoc and San Marcos both scored 95 points to earn a share of the title at host Santa Ynez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.