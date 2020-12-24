Cal Poly adds junior college catcher to 2022 recruiting class

Cal Poly has added one more student-athlete to its 2022 baseball recruiting class.
Carson Stevens, who will be a sophomore at San Joaquin Delta College in the spring, hit .280 in 12 games for the Mustangs a year ago before their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He produced one double and drove in five runs as a freshman and, behind the plate, handled 98 fielding chances without an error. Stevens had a pair of two-hit games for Delta, which finished the shortened season with a 16-5 record.
"Carson has a solid defensive skill set, leadership and toughness behind the plate," said Cal Poly assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Teddy Warrecker.
"He has worked on all facets of his game since leaving Franklin High School and made a big jump physically over the last year at Delta College," Warrecker added. "Carson has the makeup, tools and work ethic to thrive in our program here at Cal Poly."
Stevens is a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif. Under head coach Bryan Kilby, Stevens hit .285 in three varsity seasons, including a .320 average as a senior in 2019 with six doubles, two home runs and 25 RBIs in 28 games.
Stevens hit .250 during his junior season in 2018 with four doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs in 31 games. He produced a total of 11 multiple-hit games in 69 varsity contests in his prep career.
His career numbers also included 11 doubles, three triples, a pair of home runs and 56 RBIs with four steals.
Stevens caught a perfect game as a junior as Franklin beat Vacaville 2-0 in March 2018. He also caught a pair of no-hitters at Franklin.
The Wildcats were 20-8 overall in Stevens' senior season, placing third in the Delta League and reaching the quarterfinal round of the CIF-Sac-Joaquin Division I playoffs. Franklin won the Delta League title in 2018 and was 23-8 overall.
Stevens was named to the Sacramento Bee's All-Metro first team in 2019 and was an honorable mention in 2018. He also landed on the All-Delta League first team as a senior and to the second team as a junior.
Stevens also was a fullback on Franklin's junior varsity football team as a sophomore.
Also recruited by Tennessee, Santa Clara, UC Santa Barbara, Nevada, CSU Bakersfield and Sacramento State, Stevens chose to transfer to Cal Poly "because my family has alumni there and also the culture and environment they are building in the baseball program. I also want to make it to a College World Series and I felt Cal Poly has what it takes."
Stevens has a twin brother, Grant, who is a southpaw pitcher at Pacific, and a younger brother, Nolan, who plays baseball at Franklin and currently is ranked No. 15 in the country for the Class of 2023.
