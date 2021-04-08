Can St. Joseph's defense slow down Tyler Kaschewski and Templeton's vaunted rushing attack?

Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski is averaging 237 yards rushing per game this spring.

Eagles running back Joshua Berna is averaging over 150 yards a game.

In last week's 49-12 win over Arroyo Grande, Kaschewski rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns and Berna had 151 yards and two scores.

The duo has combined for 16 rushing touchdowns as Templeton is off to a 3-0 start.

The Eagles bring that perfect record into Jay Will Stadium Friday night for a meeting with another 3-0 team: the St. Joseph Knights.

Though Kaschewski and Berna have combined for nearly 1,200 yards in just those three games, St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor points out that credit must be given to the Eagles' offensive line.

"The quarterback is dynamic. He has size and speed, his lateral movement in holes is fantastic," Villaseñor said Thursday, "but everything is based on the offensive line. The O-line does a good job of pulling, they read the defensive fronts properly. We have to neutralize the offensive line."

The Knights host the Eagles Friday night at 7 p.m. in the marquee matchup of the week. The game can be streamed live online at santamariatimes.com/live.

Kaschewski has 713 rushing yards on 51 carries this spring. The senior has helped the Eagles beat Wasco 39-22, Morro Bay 42-0 and Arroyo Grande last week. Morro Bay and Wasco are a combined 0-6. Arroyo Grande though is a quality opponent, a team that consistently competes for Mountain League titles, though, in a COVID-19 impacted season, it's hard to gauge where programs are truly at.