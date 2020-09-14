You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates for Santa Maria Joint-Union school board to participate in Sept. 22 forum
0 comments

Candidates for Santa Maria Joint-Union school board to participate in Sept. 22 forum

Community members can meet candidates vying for positions on the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District school board in a Sept. 22 virtual forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley and Future Leaders of America. 

The forum will be held over Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. with Spanish translation provided, according to the event Facebook page.

Two board seats are up for grabs in this year's election, with incumbents Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez both seeking additional terms.

Challengers Angie Marie Bolden, Jennifer Melena, Gabriel Amaro Morales and David Baskett also are in the race. 

Those interested in attending can register for the forum at https://bit.ly/3hOchEq, and candidate questions can be submitted at https://forms.gle/tcp4dsSNN1pUpFPLA

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Waite
Obituaries

Nancy Waite

Atterdag Village of Solvang Resident Nancy Louise Scheele Waite passed away in her sleep holding the hand of her youngest daughter in the earl…

Karen Marter
Obituaries

Karen Marter

Karen Marter, age 80, passed away peacefully August 2020 due to cancer. Karen was a member of the SYV Hiking Group for 16 years. She was also …

Karen Langley Stephen
Obituaries

Karen Langley Stephen

Spirited. Sophisticated. Scrappy. Just a few words used by family and friends to describe the incomparable Karen Langley Stephen who passed fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News